The Boys season 5: Series star on final season, ending

As so many people out there almost certainly know at this point, The Boys season 5 is going to be the final one on Prime Video — and of course, it’s emotional! How can it not be? It is really hard to say goodbye to a show that has been this iconic.

For someone like Nathan Mitchell, we imagine that it has to be even harder! After all, the new version of Black Noir just got to speak without his mask on and now, the next season is the final one. Luckily, everyone has known for a while that this is how long creator Eric Kripke wanted to keep the story going; with this in mind, they can prepare for what will be a fitting end.

In speaking on all of this further in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is at least some of what Mitchell had to say about the eventual farewell:

Eric’s original plan was always to have five seasons, so we had an idea in the back of our minds that was likely. Some of us may have wished for a sixth, just because we love spending time together. I just love being in this family so much, but I really appreciate and respect the commitment to telling a good story and not dragging it out longer than it needs. While there’s a bit of sadness that it is going to come to an end in the next season, it also feels right to a certain degree. We can appreciate this last ride and going out on our own terms.

As for how the series is going to conclude, let’s just say that there will likely be some sort of bloodbath — how can there not be? We do tend to think that Homelander and Butcher will most likely survive this season, especially since their rivalry has been the core of the story for a while.

Related – Get some more thoughts on The Boys this week, including the big Kimiko reveal

What do you think about The Boys season 5 being the final one on Prime Video?

Are you going to miss the series when it is over? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for more.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







