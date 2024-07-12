Ripley season 2 renewal: A July 2024 update

Is there any chance at all that we hear more about a Ripley season 2 renewal between now and the end of July?

The first thing that we can note here is honestly quite simple: Of course, we’d love nothing more than to have the Andrew Scott series back! The first batch of episodes was outstanding and by virtue of that, it is easy to sit back and demand so much more.

Now, herein lies the difficult news: There is no guarantee there will ever be more! That’s something that has served as a rather hefty question mark for some time now, and for a multitude of different reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that season 1 was billed as a limited series, and neither Andrew Scott nor the show’s producers have done much to indicate that more will be 100% on the way.

With that being said, though, there are certainly more books out there to adapt should the desire eventually arise. The challenge with a show like Ripley is 1) getting another season ordered and 2) the time and effort it takes to make a project this detailed and spectacular. It was such a visual spectacle and something so painstakingly meticulous; you cannot just wake up one day and decide that you want to make another season happen. It is something that takes a considerable amount of time, let alone a great deal of patience to go along with that!

If we did get a season 2 renewal this month…

Well, let’s just say we wouldn’t have any confidence that it would be airing in the near future. The earliest we’d imagine it is 2026. One thing that could potentially help the show’s renewal prospects is if there are a number of Emmy nominations that come in for season 1. After all, from there you could argue that a lot of people could check out the series for the first time.

What do you most want to see when it comes to a possible Ripley season 2?

