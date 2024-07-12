BMF season 4 premiere date: A July 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to hear more about a BMF season 4 premiere date at some point between now and the end of the month? The show clearly has more to adapt when it comes to the real-life story; are we about to get it?

Well, let’s go ahead and share some of the bad news. Unfortunately, it does not appear that we will be getting any sort of premiere date news in the near future. A significant waiting period is ahead, and our advice at present is simply to be prepared for that. There’s a good chance that we may not get news over the rest of the year. Remember that the folks at Starz had their TCA event today and while there, they did not say all too much about the future of the show.

Let’s just put it this way — we wouldn’t be shocked if we’re stuck waiting until early 2025 to get some sort of premiere date, as frustrating as that may be. The show itself could end up not airing until we get to the spring or even the summer. After all, Starz has this habit of making you wait for a super-long time to get new seasons of some of their shows. Just look at Outlander, or certain versions of the Power franchise, for some prime examples of that.

In addition to news on a season 4 premiere date, let’s also hope that there’s a chance we hear a little bit more about possible spin-offs over the course of the next few months. This is something that 50 Cent has certainly floated out there as a possibility, but let’s just hope that it manifests into some sort of clear information before too long.

