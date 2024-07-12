House of the Dragon season 2: Author on Rook’s Rest, dragons

There has been a lot of discourse as of late about House of the Dragon and George R.R. Martin, who remains an executive producer on the show. First, it was the debate as to whether or not he approved of the changes in regards to Blood and Cheese. Then, it was him not planning to visit the writers’ room on his latest overseas trip.

Personally, we viewed these as much ado about nothing, given that 1) things change from source material all the time and 2) Martin met with showrunner Ryan Condal previously to discuss season 3. The story may already be devised.

Just in case you needed evidence that George is pretty happy with the HBO series, just take a look at the latest excerpt from his blog:

I trust you all caught “The Red Dragon and the Gold,” the fourth episode of season 2 of HOUSE OF THE DRAGON. A lot of you have been wanting for action, I know; this episode delivered it in spades with the Battle of Rook’s Rest, when dragon met dragon in the skies.

Has there ever been a dragon battle to match it? I seem to recall that REIGN OF FIRE had a few scenes where a dozen dragons were wheeling through the skies. So, okay, maybe that was a bigger scene, with more dragons on screen… but a better battle? I don’t think so. Our guys knocked this one out of the castle. I think they took it as a challenge. And the dragons…

So yes, Martin still loves House of the Dragon and is involved in making good things happen. This is not like the end of Game of Thrones, where he had far less to do with anything. Do not worry too much about any of this; instead, just be excited for whatever the future could hold.

