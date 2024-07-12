Is Power Book II: Ghost new tonight on Starz, July 12, 2024?

Is Power Book II: Ghost new tonight on Starz? It goes without saying, but of course we want more of the show! It is all a matter of whether or not we’ll get to see it happen.

Well, let’s not beat around the bush here or try to present false hope: You won’t be getting more of the Michael Rainey Jr. series tonight. Also, you won’t be getting any more for almost two additional months.

If you have not heard (it’s in the key art), you are not going to be seeing Ghost come back on the air until we get around to Friday, September 6 on the network. There could be another trailer that comes out in August, which means that there’s a long wait ahead for us still. The network had its TCA event today and there was not much said on the future of Ghost, meaning that there probably won’t be a lot of footage revealed over the next couple of weeks.

So what will the future look like for the series at present? Let’s just say that Tariq’s continuing to find a way to press onward, though he may be flying a little too close to the sun at the same time.

Will Tariq actually survive?

Let’s just say that anything is possible, but we wouldn’t be shocked if he makes it through. After all, it feels like the final season news surprised a lot of the cast at the time it was revealed. If the show killed off its main character, would that really be the case? Well, let’s just say that it is something to think about, and we’re sure that there will be a good bit more to tease and ponder over between and the start of September.

