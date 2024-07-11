Is Jessie T. Usher leaving The Boys, role of A-Train?

Is Jessie T. Usher leaving The Boys after the events of season 4 episode 7? Is A-Train just completely in the wind now?

Well, let’s just start this off here by noting what exactly happened to the character over the course of this episode, and also the position that he so clearly finds himself in. He’s been identified now as the leak, and there’s no avoiding it now after getting involved in that fracas at The Boys’ headquarters. Deep and Black Noir now know everything there is to know about which side he is on, and we don’t have to tell you most likely just how troublesome that may be for him moving forward.

Now, A-Train finds himself in a difficult position. He can run away for good and with that, hope that the likes of Homelander and his cohorts cannot find him. Given his unique powers, there’s a chance he could keep running forever. Or, he could choose to fight and do whatever he can to stop them. There’s a chance more info on this could be disclosed within the finale, and he has a big choice to make about what sort of hero he wants to be. At least at this point, we know that the character is capable of heroism and that is a pretty great step in the right direction.

On a factual level, just know that nothing has been confirmed right now when it comes to Usher’s future on the show. We tend to think he will be back, mostly due to the fact that this series never tends to rule anyone out. Heck, there’s still a chance Soldier Boy or Queen Maeve could return at some point!

