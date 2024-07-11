Reginald the Vampire season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Syfy?

Following the season 2 finale today at Syfy, is there a chance at a Reginald the Vampire season 3 renewal? Just like you would imagine entering this piece, there is a good bit to break down.

So, where do we start? Well, the best place (as per usual) is with the facts. For the time being, nothing has been confirmed in regards to the future of this supernatural show. Hopefully, that is something that changes over the next couple of months.

In general, we will say that we totally understand a lot of the fear that people would have about it potentially getting canceled, largely due to history above all else. Remember for a moment here that Syfy has canceled a ton of shows well before their time in the past, but the one thing perhaps going for Reginald the Vampire is simply that it likely does not have a super-high viewer threshold it needed to meet in the first place. It has always been a relatively under-the-radar show and for now, we don’t think Syfy is going to hold that against them.

Would it be nice if it were to blow up? Sure, but at the same time we tend to think that it’s difficult in an era where there are a lot of shows on the air at any one time and it can be extremely difficult to stand out from the pack. Really, the only thing that you can hope for is that there is some sort of way to build viewers slowly over time and you get a real grassroots movement going.

With everything that we’ve said already…

Let’s just go ahead and say that the odds of there being a season 3 of this show are more or less 50-50. We will have to wait and see exactly what happens.

