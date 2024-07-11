Claim to Fame season 3: Bianca revealed as Robin Roberts’ niece

At the end of the Claim to Fame season 3 premiere, we got a chance to see the real Bianca Roberts, the niece of Robin Roberts! Who else was shocked by this? Nobody in the house had any inkling that it was her and because of that, you have to think there is a good chance she could have won the whole thing had she stuck around.

So what happened in this situation? Well, Bianca finished in the bottom two following the challenge and from there, the rest of the players had to choose to make either her or Miguel the Guesser. We tend to think that a big part of the reason Bianca was targeted here was because she was playing her cards so close, and there was more value in trying to get her out immediately. Miguel played so chaotically over the course of the premiere, it was easy to imagine that he will self-combust later on.

Now, let’s get back to the Roberts reveal. Given that Robin has gone through so much in the past several years, it was really emotional seeing Bianca praise her at the end of the episode. Also, we like it that Robin sent in a video message herself — this is obviously one of the things that adds a little something to the show, though you don’t always see it. This was also a rare case of corporate synergy that really didn’t feel like it, given the fact that Roberts is the host of Good Morning America on ABC.

With Bianca now gone, we are of course super-curious to see if anyone else is going to figure out what Miguel is doing. Remember that he’s intentionally trying to make people believe that he is of Spanish heritage…

