9-1-1 season 8 premiere promo: So many … bees?

In addition to announcing the 9-1-1 season 8 premiere date today on ABC, we have another peek now for what lies ahead.

So, what is at the center of the premiere? If a brand-new teaser is to be believed, it is none other than … bees? Well, it is sure to be more dramatic than this, and we’re also pretty darn sure that we are not just looking at some sort of crossover between this series and Yellowjackets over on Showtime.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a post from the official 9-1-1 Instagram that shows a swarm of the insects all around the logo. We tend to think that we’re getting some sort of plague on Biblical proportions here, where some deadly new type of murder hornet is going to arrive in Los Angeles and claiming victims left and right. While there are a lot of serious relationships and dramatic scenes on this show, it has never taken itself all too seriously when it comes to some of their premiere disasters. This will probably be similar to what we get this time around, especially when it comes to the story being a little bit over-the-top.

Remember that in addition to whatever is going on with these bees, there are some other stories that matter here, as well. Just think in terms of the latest for Bobby, who is still struggling to figure out what to do after realizing that a new Captain has been hired already. Meanwhile, is Eddie going to be able to fix things with Christopher? What is happening regarding the future of Buck’s romantic life? there are so many curious things worth thinking about, and the show is still more than two months away!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

