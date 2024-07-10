9-1-1 season 8 premiere date revealed at ABC! Early hopes

For at least the remainder of the summer, there is no reason to worry about a 9-1-1 season 8 premiere date — the news is official!

Today, the folks at ABC confirmed that come Thursday, September 26, you are going to have a chance to see the series back at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. It will be joined soon after by another Ryan Murphy series in Doctor Odyssey and then after the two of them, you are going to have a chance to see Grey’s Anatomy turn up.

So what is the story going to be for the show coming up this season? Well, a lot of it is going to revolve around Bobby trying to figure out whatever his future is after that shocking cliffhanger. The good news is that he’s alive; the bad news is that he’s already been replaced. Some of this may be his own doing and yet, at the same time we tend to think that he’ll want nothing more than to be able to get his job back. We’ll just have to wait and see if that’s something that happens or not.

Beyond just this particular for Bobby, you also have to wonder about where things stand with Eddie. After all, Christopher is no longer living with him and because of that, there are reasons aplenty for him to atone.

Will this be the final season on ABC?

Well, nothing has been revealed for that as of yet but we did, in theory it would be great in the event that there was another season or tow after this upcoming one. Given that the network worked so hard in order to get the show back, why would you not want to do everything in your power to keep that going?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

