Will Trent season 3 premiere date: Missing news from ABC?

Earlier today, there were some major announcements on some ABC premiere dates — but where was Will Trent among them?

Of course, it does make all the sense in the world to want more of the series and sooner rather than later. After all, how can you not? The problem here mostly comes via the network already announcing that the series will be a midseason addition to their schedule. By virtue of that, you are not going to be seeing it until January or February, and there was no reason to confirm anything today alongside a lot of the other big reveals.

Rest assured that when Will Trent does find a way to make it back on the air, there are a ton of fascinating things you will have a chance to see. Take, for starters, the title character trying to figure out his next move after arresting Angie — a move that was ethically right, but came at a huge emotional cost for him. He has to figure out now what he wants out of his career; meanwhile, we also have to figure out if Angie has a path forward. The arrest could significantly alter almost everything when it comes to her career moving forward and she’s obviously aware of some of the challenges ahead.

In general, we do think that we are primed to have a really emotional story in the premiere, but a few threads will also carry through for the weeks that follow. One of the great things about this show is that while they do have their story-of-the-week plots, they never do all that much to shy away from the serialized stuff, as well. They recognize that there is a value to the balance, and that this is something that they will continue to lean on by some measure moving forward.

