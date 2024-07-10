Presumed Innocent episode 6: Is Raymond Horgan dead?

Through the first six episodes, Presumed Innocent on Apple TV+ showed that it is more than capable of some truly bonkers twists. This week, we had a chance to see quite possibly the craziest one of all.

After all, how else can you describe a trial where Raymond Horgan, Rusty’s attorney and one of the few people on his side, had a heart attack right in the middle of proceedings? Michael had just testified, where he claimed over and over again (despite the judge’s protests) that Jake Gyllenhaal’s character was responsible for Carolyn’s murder. He may have realized the precarious nature of the case, and then coupled that with the near-constant stress he found himself suffering from. At a certain point, it may have been too much for him to bear.

So is there a chance that Raymond is dead? It is certainly possible, but even if he’s not you can make an enormous argument that Rusty’s case will change regardless. Would the attorney even be able to return to court? You then have to wonder just what Rusty is going to do in order to pivot, whether it be try to represent himself, find a new attorney, or just start to devote a significant amount of his time to ensure that he can find the person responsible for Carolyn’s death.

No matter the result…

This is absolutely a fantastic way to end an episode! Given that the show can’t reveal the truth about what happened to Carolyn as of yet, you have to find a way to shake things up and keep viewers on your toes. This heart attack cliffhanger is a pretty darn good way in order to make that happen, no?

