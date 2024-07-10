Sunny season 1 episode 3 air date at Apple TV+, story to come

For those of you who are eager to learn more about Sunny season 1 episode 3, let’s just say that we have great news! Things are only going to get more interesting and crazy from here on out, and this is after the show got off to a pretty incredible start.

The first thing to note here is rather simple, and it pertains to the show’s schedule. Just like is the case with the bulk of Apple TV+’s programming, the two-episode premiere is designed mostly to get you hooked on the show and from here on out, you are going to see weekly installments. This will allow the stay on the air for a little while longer and of course, we have no real issue with that. This is also one of those programs that could benefit greatly from word-of-mouth and people discovering a little bit more about it over time.

Now, let’s talk about the story, shall we? Below, you can see the full Sunny season 1 episode 3 synopsis with other news on what lies ahead:

Suzie, Sunny, and Mixxy make a discovery. Noriko pressures Suzie to have a proper funeral for Masa.

If you watched the first two episodes, then you know already of the bond that is starting to form between Suzie and her Homebot, who was seemingly “created for her” by Masa prior to his disappearance. Yet, is all of this a part of some elaborate ruse? At the moment, it is easy to make that sort of argument, isn’t it? We do think that there may be some sort of secret buried within that robot and with Suzie’s intelligence, she may find a way to figure it out in time — even if the answers are not altogether easy to find at first glance.

