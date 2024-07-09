Sunny series premiere: Rashida Jones sets the stage

Late tomorrow on Apple TV+, you are going to have a chance to see the Sunny series premiere officially arrive. With that, what can you expect?

Well, the first thing to note here is that this series is going to be both wonderfully weird as well as wonderfully unique — there is not a lot else out there like it, and that is a big part of what makes it so unique! You’ve got a mystery component to it, but wrapped in what feels at times like a Black Mirror episode.

We could try to dive a little bit more into a basic summary here for the show, but why not let Jones do it instead? Here is what she had to say on the subject to the Boston Herald:

Sunny is a dark fairy tale thriller that takes place in a near-future Japan about a woman who suffers a huge loss and is given a robot to help her grieve.

Being given that robot, she discovers a lot about her missing husband she didn’t know. It takes her on this adventure where she’s chasing something — but she’s also being chased. And she has to befriend this robot she finds annoying and suspicious.

This is such a unique show — how can you not want to check it out? It just feels like there is potential to explore a lot of different avenues and directions, and a part of the fun here is going to be discovering what lies on the other side of them. Is there a chance that this robot is harboring a dark secret? That is the easiest assumption that we can make at the moment, largely due to the fact that there are so many shows out there that are about the dangers of technology. Why not go ahead and add this one to the list as well?

