What We Do in the Shadows season 6 premiere date: July update

We know that What We Do in the Shadows has already finished filming for its sixth and final season. With that, is more news on the horizon?

Of course, it goes without saying that it would be wonderful to have more information — and also sooner rather than later. Alas, there also has been no direct indication of a specific start date yet, and we are waiting to see if the good news is shared soon by FX.

So is there a chance that a date is revealed for the season this month? This is certainly not something that we would file as “guaranteed,” but there is a reasonably good chance provided that FX wants the show to come back in the fall. The real question at this point goes back to the state of post-production and exactly how much of the series is mapped out and ready to go. Since you’ve got a lot of special effects here, it can take a good bit of time for things to get from point A to point B.

As for what the rest of the story will look like…

We’re honestly prepared for a lot of emotional moments, despite this being one of the funniest comedies that currently exists on the air. Remember for a moment here that the fifth season ended with Guillermo deciding that he no longer wanted to be a vampire; because of that, we are now in a spot where he has to actively figure out what he wants next as a human. Of course, this does then lead into questions about the role the vampires will have in his day-to-day live, but we are optimistic that there will be a number of opportunities for everyone to interact.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

