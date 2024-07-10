America’s Got Talent: Reid Wilson gets Golden Buzzer from Howie

It was revealed at the start of America’s Got Talent that Howie Mandel would be pressing his Golden Buzzer. Now, meet Reid Wilson!

The 14-year old singer from Alabama was one of those contestants where it is hard to have specific expectations in advance as to what they’re going to do. Also, we do tend to think there is this preconceived notion that being from the Southern state automatically means that you’re going to be a country singer. That’s not the case here. Reid came out and completely nailed a take on “You Don’t Know Me” that contained a bevy of super-high and super-challenging notes. This was not an easy performance to pull off and yet, somehow he really did that. There’s a lot of talent that this kid has for his age, especially overcoming nerves and completely owning the microphone and the stage.

Does Reid have a great voice? Sure, but he’s also got a good personality! There was a legitimately funny moment here when he admitted that his parents did not have good taste in music.

We knew that Howie’s buzzer was coming at some point in the episode, but this is honestly one of the few times all season we’ve been surprised! Usually, the show reserves this for the end of the episode, so to get it now? Absolutely a shock! Of course, we write this with the utmost awareness that there are typically a lot of young singers who do end up getting a Golden Buzzer over the course of a season.

We will see how Reid fares when we get to the next phase of the competition but for now, at least he can rejoice in the fact that he made it this far. Now, he just needs to pick another great song.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on America’s Got Talent, including some other highlights from the show tonight

What did you think about this America’s Got Talent performance from Reid Wilson?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







