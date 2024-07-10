1923 season 2 premiere date: A new reason for patience?

The further we get into 2024, the more and more apparent it is that a 1923 season 2 will not be coming back for quite some time. To be specific, we’d be shocked at this point if we see it before the start of next year.

What is some of the latest evidence that we have of that? Well, look no further than what is going on with another Paramount+ – Taylor Sheridan series in Landman. Earlier today, it was announced that this West Texas-set show would be premiering on November 17. Want to learn more about the Billy Bob Thornton series? Then read the synopsis below:

Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, LANDMAN is a modern-day tale of fortune seeking in the world of oil rigs. Based on the notable 11-part podcast “Boomtown” from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.

Now, let’s get back to what we referenced in the title, especially when it comes to the relationship between this show and the Yellowstone prequel. Paramount+ seems to be setting up a pattern here of having no more than one Sheridan series on the air at the same time. Mayor of Kingstown is currently being broadcast and from here, we are moving over into Tulsa King this fall. After that, it feels like we will have Landman, and this could lead into the arrival of 1923 in the new year. There is also Lioness as well, but there is no premiere date for that, either.

Filming for 1923 season 2 is going to be starting up this summer and based on what we’ve heard, this will be the final chapter of this part of the story. There are still some other prequels coming down the road, so that is another thing to look forward to.

