Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 episode 7: Meet Jill Gideon

In a couple of days the latest Criminal Minds: Evolution episode is going to arrive — so what does that mean? Well, for starters, a sort of blast from the past!

After all, Felicity Huffman’s character of Jill Gideon is rather complicated. Even though she has never been on the show before, she was married once upon a time to Jason Gideon (Mandy Patinkin), who passed away during the show’s original run. This episode serves as an opportunity to learn more about her, but there may also be a larger reason for her turning up. After all, it is possible that Emily Prentiss and the BAU may need her help as they try to make sense of some revelations from Jason’s past — namely, some of the work that he and Rossi did when it came to building prospective profiles for potential serial killers.

So is Jill going to be altogether eager to help? It is complicated. Speaking on the matter to TVLine, Felicity Huffman articulates further one of the reasons why she may not be too eager to hear from Prentiss in the upcoming episode:

“She likes Prentiss. They have a deep history … but initially, it’s that knock you never want to get. You’re like, ‘Oh, I do not want you at my door, because it cannot be good news. I am not answering it no matter what.”

Based on most of the indications that we have at present, Jill will be an important cog through at least a certain component of this season — and who knows? Maybe she can really help to figure out who is really responsible for Gold Star when the dust settles. After all, this has been a pretty confusing situation, other than knowing that the BAU themselves may have had a role thanks to the “North Star” operation from the get-go.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

