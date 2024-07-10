Too Hot to Handle season 6 trailer: Meet ‘Bad Lana’

The premiere of Too Hot to Handle season 6 is coming to Netflix on July 19 — want to learn more about it now?

Well, if there is one thing we’ve come to know very well over the years here, it is this: The show is absurd, and it wants it that way. Yet, there are some notable things about this season! For starters, all of the contestants think they know what they are getting into here … but it seems as though producers are going to surprise them in some notable ways.

1. Familiar faces? – If you view the trailer over at the link here, you can get at least a partial sense of what we are talking about here! There are some people who are recognizable to the contestants right away when they show up.

Of course, we do wonder about the prospect of potential Too Hot to Handle alum turning up here, mostly because the whole point of the show is to actually learn new ways to connect with others.

2. Bad Lana – This is what is teased in the key art above, and it could end up being a really fundamental change to what you see on this show! After all, this Lana may not have any rules and deliberately encourage people to behave badly … but at what cost?

Speaking of cost, it does also feel as though the new season could be giving away more money than ever before, and that could create more of an incentive for people to take the good Lana’s lessons to heart. Let’s just hope here that you do get a chance to see a really fun season, and that the contestants are notable for more than just causing drama. We actually want to see some genuine love stories! Not everything within this genre has to be incredibly cynical all of the time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

