House of the Dragon season 2: Jace, Rhaena, Baela actors speak

We are still days away from the next House of the Dragon — why not set the stage with another fun new video?

If you head over to the link here, you can see Harry Collett (Jace), Bethany Antonia (Baela), and Phoebe Campbell (Rhaena) all do their best in order to answer a wide array of fun questions. Are there a number of spoilers in here? Far from it, but there are some great laughs. Take, for starters, some of the actors talking about nicknames, Harry revealing his sleeping habits, and a refusal to say anything kind about Team Green, who have of course caused plenty of problems already through the first half of the season. After all, remember that Rhaenys was killed at the battle of Rook’s Rest and by virtue of that, much of the fandom is pretty darn mad at the likes of Aemond and Aegon.

So out of the Team Black characters mentioned, who could have the largest role in the story ahead? We do tend to think that there’s a chance for some great Baela content, especially since she will likely want some measure of vengeance following the death of her grandmother. Why wouldn’t she, all things considered? Meanwhile, we wonder what Rhaena’s future is at all given that she was effectively sent off to help care for the dragon eggs as well as some of Rhaenyra’s younger children, a way to ensure their safety during some of the difficult conflicts ahead. There is a lot of story still for House of the Dragon to unpack with both women!

As for Jace, can we at least see something more from Cragen Stark? He was around in the premiere and for now, that appears to be it.

What do you want to see from Jace, Baela, and Rhaena through the rest of House of the Dragon season 2?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

