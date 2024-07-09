The Bachelorette: Sam M. gets Jenn Tran’s First Impression Rose

We’ve noted in the past that The Bachelorette has a real track record of people who get the First Impression Rose ending up engaged at the end. This is far more common an occurrence than on The Bachelor itself, which of course opened the door to ALL sorts of speculation regarding who would be getting it tonight.

So without further ado now, let’s get into the person who actually got the rose in Sam M., a contractor from South Carolina who wanted to bring some “Southern Charm” to the show. He had a natural charisma about him and clearly, that’s something that appealed to her almost right away. We do think he’s got a little bit of an easy-going party-boy vibe to him, but he also is a little bit deeper than that. He was together with someone for a long time, but they ended up splitting when she cheated on him.

Sam ended up also being one of the first people to take Jenn aside for some alone time once all of the guys were inside, and we do think that is the sort of thing that matters to her. She is someone who has already said that she struggled to see herself as the lead for a long time and because of that, we tend to think that she wants to be around people who show initiative and make her feel special. We will say, though, that he wasn’t a foregone conclusion for the rose, given that we wouldn’t say there was one person who obviously was a front-runner for this from the start.

As for whether Sam ends up fulfilling the promise from other people with that First Impression Rose, we’ll have to wait and see — the bulk of the season is still to come!

