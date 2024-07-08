Agatha All Along trailer: Can Agatha get her powers back?

As you await the premiere of Agatha All Along on Disney+ moving into September 18, why not dive head-first into the new trailer? Just like you would’ve imagined, there is so much to dive into here … and it could also send the story down plenty of chaotic roads.

Before we share the trailer, let’s start by noting that there is also a synopsis below that helps to set the stage for what this story will be all about:

In “Agatha All Along,” the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

As for that trailer, you can view it here and let’s just say that it looks and feels rather different from anything that you have seen over the years from Marvel. It is scary for a moment or two as you see the witchcraft in motion. Also, you get a first look at Aubrey Plaza, who is going to play a significant role through a lot of this.

Do we think it is helpful to enjoy the Kathryn Hahn series if you have seen WandaVision? More than likely, we think that is the case; however, at the same time we do not necessarily watch this and think that it’s impossible to enjoy it even if you don’t have knowledge of the greater MCU? Think of it as just perfect Halloween viewing with some connections to the larger Marvel universe. It easily could stand on its own.

What do you most want to see moving into the premiere of Agatha All Along over on Disney+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are some other updates that are on the way.

