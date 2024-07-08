The Bachelorette: Why didn’t Jenn’s film at Bachelor Mansion?

When you watch tonight’s The Bachelorette premiere on ABC, one change will be noticeable immediately: The lack of the show’s famous mansion. Many eagle-eyed fans first figured out months ago that Jenn Tran was not filming there, which was somewhat of a surprise given the fact that it has become such a mainstay over the course of the past several years.

Now that we’ve said that, it is worth noting that this is hardly some sort of unprecedented move. After all, Emily Maynard’s season filmed at first in North Carolina, and during the pandemic we saw several leads shoot at resorts where everything could be a little bit more contained for production.

Here, the reasons for the location change are logistical more so than anything else. According to TVLine, scheduling factors were the reason for the change, as Jenn’s season is going to move quickly to Australia this season. This may or may not be something that is addressed in the first episode, largely due to the fact that there is so much that will be going on in between meeting all the men, the first impression rose, and a whole lot more.

If you have watched this series over the years, you will already know that the role locations and/or mansions play is negligible at best. Really, much of the show is defined by the relationships — it is the relationships Jenn has with her men, but also the relationships guys have with each other. We’ve all seen enough of the show over the years to know that this can heavily influence the outcome; sometimes, the drama is petty. At other times, there is a certain amount of meaning and purpose to it.

