The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 2 renewal: July update

With us now more than a week into July, are we about to learn something more about The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 2?

Obviously, it is worth noting first and foremost that the first season tied up the majority of loose ends when it comes to Rick and Michonne’s stories. There is not technically a need for another season, and that is why the first batch was billed as a “limited series” from the get-go. Clearly, nobody feels the pressure here to rush into something more.

Could it still happen? A million percent yes, but news coming out this month seems pretty darn unlikely. It just feels like it hasn’t been enough time. Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira can go off and do other things, but also discuss more possibilities with Scott M. Gimple along the way. Another big question at the moment is where AMC stands in all of this. Do they want another entry within this franchise, or are they content with just two versions of the franchise.

At the moment, our hope is that AMC does address the future of the franchise over the months ahead, largely because there is at least a certain amount of mystery there. You can argue that there are other ideas out there beyond The Ones Who Live, or you could make this into an anthology where some other characters take center stage for season 2. Because the title is a little bit more ambiguous than Daryl Dixon, it does offer up the flexibility to try and do some other things.

Do you still want The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 2, and what do you think the story will be about?

