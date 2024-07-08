Outer Banks season 4 premiere date: A July 2024 update

Is there a good chance that news on an Outer Banks season 4 will be revealed at some point before the end of July?

Of course, we do think that it is a foregone conclusion that the desire for more of the Netflix hit is there. This series brings so much immersion, escapism, adventure, and fun. There is certainly a reason why it has the massive audience that it does at the end of the day!

As for whether or not more insight is coming, let’s just say that this remains the great unknown, at least for the time being. Filming is done for the latest batch of episodes and with that, the next couple of months will most likely be spent editing these episodes. More than likely, we won’t have a good chance to see the show until we get around to the fall.

So is there a chance that a premiere date announcement is coming before then? Maybe, but at the same time it still feels pretty early for it to come out now. Netflix will and should take their time, as you want to get an announcement out there when the time is right. Also, you want to do it at a time where you are going to be seeing a lot of people pay attention. There could also be some sort of teaser released alongside a date announcement, so you should be prepared for that at the same exact time.

What is the most important thing entering season 4?

That really depends on what you are looking for out of this show! For us, for example, the most important thing to know is whether or not season 5 is the final one. There is a lot of value in knowing whether or not we are near the end — that way, we can set expectations accordingly.

What do you most want to see moving into Outer Banks season 4 over at Netflix?

