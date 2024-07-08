Lioness season 2 premiere date: A July 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’ll get some news on a Lioness season 2 premiere date between now and the end of July? We’ll get into that, but of course there are a couple of other things to get into.

First, did you know that production is already happening? Filming started shortly after Paramount+ renewed the Taylor Sheridan series for another batch of episodes, so clearly this is one of those cases where they knew for a while that it was coming back but had not announced it. Much of the cast from season 1 will return, with the primary question mark right now being Aaliyah. Given the way that her story with Cruz ended, it would take some really creative measures to figure out how to include her. After all, won’t season 2 likely be about a different mission?

(Of course, we should state that we’re all for more of the Cruz – Aaliyah story, as it was the best part of Lioness season 1.)

Given the current state of filming, it is a little too early at this point to assume that a premiere date announcement for season 2 is coming this month. However, we do think there’s a chance that something more could be revealed before the end of the year. Paramount does not have to hurry anything along here, given that on the Sheridan front, they have Tulsa King this fall and then, over on the Paramount Network, Yellowstone starting in November. This gives them flexibility when it comes to scaling this stuff out.

No matter when the series returns, let’s just hope that there’s a strong promotional push, one that leads to the series getting great numbers and, beyond that, one that sets the stage further for a potential season 3.

