Shrinking season 2 premiere date hopes; is filming wrapped?

We know that the wait for Shrinking season 2 has been long already; unfortunately, you’ll need to be patient a little while longer.

Here is at least some of the good news that we can share as of this writing: Filming for the latest batch of episodes is done! By virtue of that, we simply have to wit back and wonder when Jason Segel and the rest of the cast will actually be back. There is no premiere date yet, but given that Apple TV+ recently included the show in a sizzle reel, there is a reason to think that the series will be back before the end of the year.

Since production did just wrap up, it is probably too soon to expect Shrinking back over the next couple of months. A more reasonable timeline for the show could be either in October or November; fingers crossed that the entire season airs before the new year.

As for why things took so long to get to this point, the simple answer is the AMPTP took forever last year to resolve some of the strikes. That meant production started far later than anyone planned. If we get a season 3 (which feels likely, since there was a three-season plan here), odds are there is not going to be anywhere near as long of a wait — or at least that is the hope.

What will next season look like?

Superficially, it feels pretty fair to say that the top story will be tied to Jimmy learning about what happened with Grace and her abusive husband. It may not hit him immediately, but will he have a certain amount to answer for? At this point, it sure feels that way; she will probably say to police that her therapist made her feel like committing this act was okay.

