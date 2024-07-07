Presumed Innocent episode 6: Is there value in a big change?

As we prepare to see Presumed Innocent episode 6 over on Apple TV+, are there going to be some major changes afoot from past material?

Of course, in some ways you can argue that the answer here is a clear “yes.” However, at the same time, a lot of those changes have been made already! That’s a function of the story being extended a great deal with more detail, and perhaps even more suspects.

Now, is all of this really a good thing? A lot of that comes down to the age-old question of whether or not certain things are better off left alone. We don’t subscribe to that here because of you wanted to watch the story of the movie, for example, you can go ahead and do that.

As you prepare to see Rusty’s trial now moving into episode 6, we do think that it is easy for the show to shift gears radically and with that, give us a chance to see something that is completely and totally different. That means an opportunity to have the testimony to play out differently; or, to possibly even move into a different killer of Carolyn. The only thing that really matters here is the quality of the storytelling and the reasoning. You could also still go for the same ending for the same exact reason.

No matter what direction the story is going…

Rusty is obviously in a lot of heat, and there is still a good chance that in this version, he actually committed the act. There is little in the Apple version to make us think that he is incapable of such an act, especially since he has shown overtime a tendency to really engage in these sort of violent impulses.

