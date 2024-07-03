Presumed Innocent episode 6 sneak peek: Rusty’s challenge

In less than a week’s time you are going to see Presumed Innocent episode 6 arrive and with that comes one simple thing: The beginning of the trial!

So what lies ahead for Rusty Sabich? Well, let’s just say that there is trouble and plenty of it from start to finish. He has been accused of killing Carolyn and at this point, all of the evidence is against him … and it is seemingly about to get so much worse.

If you head over to TVLine right now, you will be able to see a sneak peek from the next episode that features Rusty on the defensive thanks to medical examiner Herbert Kumagai, who testifies about some of Rusty’s behavior in the early days of the investigation. He explains how the defendant ended up causing problems aplenty with an early confrontation about Carolyn, clearly desperate to get some information.

So is it possible that Raymond can counter this testimony? Well, let’s just say that he is presenting one pretty notable argument here, one stating that Herbert has a lot of animus towards Rusty and with that, cannot be thought of as altogether reliable of a witness at the end of the day.

How far will things go?

Well, let’s just say that things are going to get worse before they get better. There is an argument here to make that Rusty just needs to prove that he is not guilty, but it also may be a situation here where you actually need to find another person to blame. This is what makes things a little bit difficult, all things considered. Rusty may spend every second of free time that he has trying to figure that out, but the problem is that there is far more than just one suspect…

