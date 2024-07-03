Presumed Innocent episode 6 spoilers: The trial begins

As we move into Presumed Innocent episode 6, it feels like the story is going to arrive to a point that everyone should be excited for.

After all, the trial is set to kick off in full! For weeks on end, you have likely felt like we’d be getting to this point with Rusty and now, it’s here. He has a limited amount of time to try and prove his innocence and in the wend, we do imagine that it is going to prove pretty darn difficult for him. There is just so much working against him at this point when it comes to evidence!

For a few more details on what’s ahead here, go ahead and check out the newly-released Presumed Innocent episode 6 synopsis:

The trial begins. Startling events inside the courtroom threaten to derail proceedings.

Who will be in the hot seat?

At this point, isn’t that clear? From the get-go it has been clear that the onus will be on Rusty to try and figure out how to clear his name.

There are only a few episodes to go in Presumed Innocent, and there is one thing that is worth remembering now based on past information: The ending for the show may be different from the endings that we’ve seen for the story across other formats. Sure, you could have a general expectation that the series is going to end a certain way, but could that bite you in the butt? Let’s just say that we would not be surprised. There is going to be a lot of action and drama ahead; be prepared for some messy twists, and also a fantastic Jake Gyllenhaal performance at the center of it.

