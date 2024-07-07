Big Little Lies season 3 renewal: A July 2024 update

Is there any chance at all that we’re going to learn the truth about Big Little Lies season 3 between now and the end of July?

As of right now, we are going to go ahead and say that this series has made it into a rather interesting spot. After all, it may be the most-anticipated show out there that has not actually been confirmed. It has taken the place of the Game of Thrones spin-off centering around Jon Snow, which was never officially greenlit and was eventually buried instead. At least here we’ve heard HBO comment on the possibility; not only that, but some of the stars are currently working on it.

Is there a chance here that something further is going to be confirmed over the course of the next few weeks? We’d love to see it but for now, it feels much too early still. After all, both Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon have been working on some other projects as of late. How much are they really able to do that and also plan ahead here? We will consider it a pleasant surprise in the event that a season 3 is greenlit between now and the end of the year.

What will next season of the show be about? That is another mystery you have to wonder, given that it’s been so long since season 2 premiered. Do you really want to tell a story in the immediate aftermath of what we saw there? It feels like a hard thing to pull off.

Then again, we do think that the first two seasons did a great job of buying the benefit of the doubt from viewers. We’re confident that no matter what is decided, it will end up being compelling.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

