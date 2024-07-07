The Equalizer season 5 premiere date: A July 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to learn more about The Equalizer season 5 between now and the end of July? There is absolutely a lot to discuss here.

First and foremost, let’s begin here by noting that the show will be coming back for another batch of episodes before too long, so that is not something that you have to worry about. It is mostly a matter of when something tied to a premiere date is going to be actually confirmed, as there are still a number of questions to wonder about there. Technically, we thought that we’d have news on it by this point in the summer, but it has not happened yet.

Luckily, we do still think it’s going to happen this month. Why? Well, for starters, we’re seeing little evidence that production for this and other fall shows will be interrupted, and it also benefits CBS greatly to start getting people excited about certain dates. We feel like the Queen Latifah series will more than likely be back in early October, and with an episode count that mirrors more what we saw in season 3 as opposed to season 4.

As for what is ahead when it comes to the story, we tend to think that the vast majority of it is going to be tied towards answering one big question above all others: What is happening next with Dante? There are concerns that he could be gone for a long time if not forever, but we’ll believe that when we see it. We tend to think that the writers here are building towards a Robyn / Marcus endgame but in true TV fashion, they are going to make it as difficult as humanly possible first.

