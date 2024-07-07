The Boys season 4 episode 7 spoilers: Who could die?

As we prepare to see The Boys season 4 episode 7 on Prime Video, it makes some sense to start wondering about mortality for these characters.

After all, there are two different things to think about here all at once. First and foremost, remember the fact that we’re only two episodes away from this season being over. Also, season 5 is the final one. we’re going to be seeing this show start to push closer to the end, and there is really no way to deny that.

There are a number of criticisms that are worth throwing out there following the events of this past season, but one really stands out above the rest. By that, we mean mostly the insane amount of plot armor that exists around the main characters. Sure, we recognize that so many of them are beloved, but given how powerful people like Homelander are, isn’t it stunning that the likes of Hughie, Butcher, Kimiko, Frenchie, and Mother’s Milk are all still alive? While we’ve seen some people come and go from the Seven, the main ones to die were ones like Translucent and Supersonic, who were barely even around. (The original Black Noir technically died, but they didn’t get rid of him, either.)

With all of this in mind, it does feel like there could be a major death either in episode 7 or the finale … and there are a few top candidates.

A-Train – Let’s face it — there could be serious consequences for him choosing to do what he has, even if it is rewarding and we’re all rooting for him now. He’s got the best story of the season, but that by no means guarantees a happy ending.

Butcher – Hey, he’s dying anyway … but we honestly don’t think he is going to go this season. The writers seem to think that the big push of the story will be Billy vs. Homelander at the end of the line.

Frenchie – Would sacrificing himself for the sake of others help to assuage some of his guilt? Maybe. It is at least a story that we could see the show being interested in doing after the rather-odd journey we’ve seen from the guy already this year.

What do you think we are going to see moving into The Boys season 4 episode 7?

