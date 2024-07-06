The Boys season 4 episode 7: What’s wrong with Starlight?

One of the challenges for a show like The Boys is that they have about a hundred different things happening at once. With that, you do find yourselves in situations sometimes where you want many more answers to things than you’re actually given.

Take, for example, a big one when it comes to Annie a.k.a. Starlight. What is going on with her powers? At the end of last season, she discovered a new power and got charged-up like never before. Now, she is struggling to use them at all.

What is happening? You can argue that there are a few different forces at play. Could it be just a symptom of the stress and pain she’s suffering? The public is turning against her, Firecracker outed intimate details of her life, and she’s also having to be there for a mourning Hughie. We also wonder if some of her flight training has also sapped her of some of her other powers temporarily.

Just as much as it is fair to wonder how Annie has lost of some of her powers, you also have to ponder how she will get them back fully … if she will. It can’t be as simply as her getting the costume back on and they all come rushing back! It needs to be a journey, for better or for worse, that she goes on, and there’s just not a lot of time to figure all of that out.

What we certainly can say is this: She could need them badly for the home stretch. The Seven isn’t going away and other than Firecracker, all of them are pretty formidable in terms of their abilities. Someone like Sage may not be able to outflank Starlight, but she could outsmart her and both everyone else in the world unless she has her typical advantage.

What do you think is going on with Starlight and her powers on The Boys season 4 right now?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

