Tracker season 2 premiere date: A July 2024 update

Is there a chance that more news regarding Tracker season 2 will come out between now and the end of July? Of course, there is a great case to be made for it … but will CBS actually opt to make something happen here?

Now, we should start things off here by noting that there is a reason why we’ve already got this expectation in our head. Typically in non-strike seasons, broadcast networks reveal their fall premiere dates in late June / early July. It is actually a surprise that it has not happened yet! Our sentiment is that it will soon just so that the ball can really get rolling on setting the table for what lies ahead, as we know that there is a ton of exciting stuff.

No matter when a Tracker premiere date is announced, though, it feels easy to assume that it will actually air either in late September or early October. Some questions about Colter’s family will likely be front and center in the earlier part of the season, especially after that Dory reveal in the finale. Meanwhile, Sofia Pernas should make at least a couple of appearances coming up this season, and there will be a combination of story-of-the-week plots and opportunities to learn more about these characters.

One of the fun things that exists about this show in general is that it does feel like there’s a different adventure every week in a separate location. That certainly will not change. The only thing that will is the timeslot, as season is going to air at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on Sunday nights — though it will be a tad later sometimes due to NFL overruns. (If you watch CBS during football season, you are used to it.)

