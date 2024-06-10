Tracker season 2: How many episodes? What to expect

At this point, it is a foregone conclusion that Tracker season 2 at CBS is going to be longer than season 1. After all, the first chapter of the Justin Hartley series came out following the industry strikes of last year, meaning that there was only so much time to film episodes and there was also no telling when production started as to whether or not the series would work.

Luckily, most of these concerns have no washed away. The series has clearly become a hit for the network and by virtue of that, it is on the fall schedule and in an earlier timeslot at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. This signals that the powers-that-be are pretty hopeful that there will be some great stuff that viewers will enjoy — especially those who stay tuned after NFL football, which should serve as a good lead-in alongside 60 Minutes.

So, how many episodes can you realistically expect moving forward? According to a report from TVLine, the plan here is to deliver something within the 18-22 range. Honestly, doesn’t that feel about perfect for how long the season is? 22 used to be the standard for a lot of network TV shows, but even doing 18 will allow for plenty of story, both in terms of procedural and also serialized elements.

On paper, it certainly feels like 20-22 would be the ideal move here in terms of capitalizing on the show’s success but honestly, a lot of that may just depend on budgets and scheduling. It already feels like at least 8-9 will air this fall to make good on that aforementioned football lead-in; for there, you could see a couple of installments in January, but then a hiatus as there are a lot of awards shows and sporting events that will make things complicated.

Hopefully, some more specifics about the episode count will be available before the series returns.

Related – Get more news regarding Tracker, including other premiere date hopes

What do you most want to see moving into Tracker season 2 over at CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







