Grantchester season 9 episode 5 spoilers: A chat with the bishop

Can you believe that we are already at the halfway point of Grantchester season 9? It’s a crazy thing to think about and yet, here we are. There are only four episodes left and through those, you gotta imagine that a lot of ground is going to be covered!

After all, remember that we’re still in the getting-to-know-you phase when it comes to Rishi Nair as Alphy, and that may be a lot of how the entire season feels. We had Will for such a long time, and there is really only so much that can be done here when it comes to character development! A certain amount of the story has to be framed around the murder of the week, and it is something we’ve grown 100% accustomed to over time.

Below, you can check out the full Grantchester season 9 episode 5 synopsis below for some other updates:

A murder at Esme’s office sends shockwaves through the Keating family. Alphy’s meeting with the bishop fails to go as planned.

Of course, one of the challenges for Alphy here is just going to be fitting in within the local hierarchy, which is not always easy and there is an adjustment period that can come along with it. The same goes for whatever adjustment comes with Nair’s character teaming up with Geordie. Not everything is going to be easy, and there is a certain push and pull that can come with a lot of the relationship at first.

Through the four episodes that are left this season, of course we tend to think that a lot of relationships will advance! Also, we could get some cases that are progressively important when it comes to urgency; go ahead and brace for some of that now in advance.

