Why is Tom Brittney leaving Grantchester, Will Davenport?

Why is Tom Brittney leaving Grantchester and his role of Will Davenport after tonight’s new episode? We understand if you are sad, just as we equally understand if you are curious.

As it turns out, there is nothing altogether complicated or controversial about this exit. It is clearly one the producers knew about far in advance, and it is one of the reasons why this exit is happening right in the middle of the season. It allows for a proper farewell to the vicar, while also better setting up the new one in Alphy Kottaram (Rishi Nair). This is something that the show actually did in the past when James Norton departed the series, as well.

The reason for Brittney’s exit comes down to the actor’s own preferences. After being a part of the Grantchester world for the past several years, he wants to see what else is out there. It was pretty well-reported that he was one of the actors primarily in contention to be James Gunn’s Superman and while he lost out on that role, odds are there are several other big ones he could be in contention for, whether it be a major franchise or some independent films. It does still feel like he has movie-star potential, and we don’t blame him for wanting to spread his wings as an actor.

In general, it is rather common for actors to depart British dramas after a handful of seasons in order to explore what else is out there. Look at people like Jessica Raine and Miranda Hart from Call the Midwife, many of the stars of Death in Paradise, or pretty much anyone who plays the Doctor on Doctor Who. This is a part of what makes Robson Green’s tenure as Geordie all the more impressive, and his status is a constant that arguably continues to make this show work.

