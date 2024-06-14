Grantchester season 9: Tom Brittney on reason for departure

This weekend, you are going to see the premiere of Grantchester season 9 over on PBS, and we know that change is coming. After all, Tom Brittney is departing the series and his role of Will Davenport! This is a hard pill to swallow, just as it was when it was James Norton exited.

Yet, the show must go on, and it will with a new vicar this season played by Rishi Nair who you will meet over time.

Speaking to TV Insider ahead of the season, Brittney did his best to hype up what lies ahead, while also noting that he wanted to explore some other things as a performer:

“I’ve loved it, but I needed to stretch my legs as an actor … Also, I think Will’s journey needed to come to an end. He’s been through so many ups and downs that I felt like he needed some peace.”

Rest assured that you will see the beloved vicar around for at least a little while, and the synopsis indicates that another mystery is ahead:

Will and Geordie investigate the mysterious death of a circus performer. Will receives a surprising offer that makes him question his life in Grantchester.

Nair’s character of Alphy Kottaram will become a bit more important over time, and the relationship between him and Geordie will be fun to explore. Yet, at the same time we also do not think that the tone of the series will change no matter who the leads are. It clearly knows that sort of show that it is and beyond just that, why viewers love it so much. There is no apparent reason to change that, whether it be now or at some point down the road.

