Professor T season 3 episode 5 spoilers: The before finale

There are a couple of things worth noting in advance of Professor T season 3 episode 5 on PBS next week, but why not start with the limited amount of time we have left this summer? There are only two episodes left until the season is over, and then another long wait. At least there is comfort in knowing that a season has been ordered already in the UK! We tend to think that the American broadcasts will continue — after all, why wouldn’t they?

One of the things that viewers may find in this show is a sense of nostalgia and comfort, and there could still be something that oddly continues with that. It’s strange that a show about murder could have a special place in our heart, but it is!

Want more details on what’s next? Below, you can check out the full Professor T season 3 episode 5 synopsis with other insight all about what lies ahead:

The Professor comes under suspicion after the murder at a Criminology Conference of his biggest rival. Professor T must prove his innocence to regain his reputation and his job. Meanwhile his mother and the Dean are worried that Jasper is delving too deeply into his traumatic childhood.

Now, we should go ahead and note that this particular story is somewhat of a crime-TV cliche, given that we’ve seen a lot of episodes over the years about people people falsely accused and having to fight their way out of it. Yet, it is such a familiar trope that we always find it fun to watch, mostly because there is a different sort of urgency to the story. There is a future and a reputation on the line here, and it will be curious to see just how all of this is explored — and if things are somewhat resolved here entering the finale.

