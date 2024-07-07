1923 season 2 filming: New start date expectations?

There has absolutely been a lot of confusion out there regarding the start of 1923 season 2 filming; there is no way around it. Things first were delayed amidst the strikes of last year and months ago, we first found out that shooting would be taken place. There have been executives who have previously suggested that some cast members were already at work, and other production ranges suggesting anywhere from this summer to this fall.

Yet, it does feel like we’re starting to get some clarity here, and it is all due to listings for potential extras. After all, there is one thing we can say with a measure of confidence here — these listings would not be out there unless there was a good bit of confidence in shooting dates. Otherwise, you are creative a massive convenience for a TON of people.

If you head over to Legacy Casting (thanks to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for the heads-up), you can find possible background actor gigs starting up around the middle of this month. This probably goes the most in line with a lot of what we’ve heard over the past few months. It makes a lot of sense for things to run through the summer and much of the fall with the prequel to Yellowstone, especially if it wants to be ready to air come winter / spring 2025. This is a series that could help to bridge the gap between the end of the flagship show and whatever comes next. There is at least some sort of spin-off planned.

As for some other prequels, the biggest thing we can say is that there are some plans to do more; however, we are of course aware that things can change and they often do. We’re going to cherish the second and final season of 1923 no matter how many other shows we get…

