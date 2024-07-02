1923 season 2 premiere date: A July 2024 update

1923 season 2 easily is one of the most-anticipated series that Paramount+ has, and for good reason. Not only was season 1 a runaway success, but it brought a lot of star power thanks to the likes of Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. The second season has already been confirmed to have another familiar face thanks to Dexter alum Jennifer Carpenter.

So is news around a premiere date coming before the end of the month? Or, news about the show itself?

Well, let’s just go ahead and state the bad news bluntly: You are not going to get more news on a premiere date this month. There just isn’t real case for it happening given that so little has been said publicly about filming! Once we get more news on that and that everything behind the scenes is going swimmingly, then we can move into actually discussing a return. Our current hope is for a late winter / early spring 2025 premiere, following the final season of Yellowstone. Not only would this give the show plenty of time to film, it also makes it so that there wouldn’t have to be some midseason break like we had in season 1. There was such a tight turnaround with it then that the post-production team needed that extra window to edit the final part of the story.

The only things we expect from the world of 1923 this month are tied to either production or casting. Beyond that, everyone will most likely be tight-lipped. (If you did not know already, one major change for season 2 is that Texas will serve as the home base rather than Montana — the reasons for the move remain unclear, but it is easy to assume that cost could be a factor.)

What more news do you want to get on 1923 season 2 between now and the end of July?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a number of other updates on the way.

