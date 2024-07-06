Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 2 renewal: A July 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to hear more about a Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 2 renewal between now and the end of July? Is there a significant demand for it?

When it comes to the latter, it is obviously something that is rather difficult to quantify by and large. Paramount+ does not release specific numbers for their shows but at the same time, all signs seem to suggest that Lawmen was extremely popular when it aired last year. The question now is what the streaming service wants to do in terms of ordering more, and that is more complicated than it seems. Do you tell another story with Bass, or move on to do a different lawman altogether? Both possibilities are very-much out there.

No matter what is decided when it comes to a season 2, it feels a little unlikely (at least for now) that we’ll get some sort of renewal news this month. After all, think about everything else the streamer has going on right now, whether it be Lioness and Tulsa King in production, Mayor of Kingstown, Evil, and Criminal Minds: Evolution on the air, 1923 starting up soon, and then also decisions to make on big-budget shows like Halo. Because Lawmen can be an anthology, they probably feel a little less pressure in order to rush anything along here.

Personally, it does make some sense for there to be another chapter. What would be ideal? If the creative team does introduce a new lead, is there a way to at least give Bass a cameo? It would be nice for there to be some sort of connectivity here, even if we are talking about a separate story for the most part.

Related – See more of what David Oyelowo had to say about the franchise’s future

What do you most want to see moving into a possible Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 2?

Do you think the franchise is about to go in a totally different direction? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







