Claim to Fame season 3 video: See more of the cast!

Can you believe that the Claim to Fame season 3 premiere is a mere matter of days away? On Wednesday, July 10, the latest celebrity relatives will work to establish a name for themselves in a game built at least partially on strategy and guesswork.

If you have not seen the show before, rest assured — you don’t need to in order to understand what is happening here! Everything is laid out in a way that is relatively easy to digest, but the series is also so much deeper than you would ever imagine on the surface. There are a lot of different challenges that will test the contestants, and you want to do whatever you can to try and throw people off the scent of who you are related to.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a video highlighting at least some of the people taking part this go around. We imagine that this is a hard show to cast since you want to try and make sure that the contestants aren’t aware of each other going in. We’ll say that we are personally confident of at least one of these contestants’ celebrity relative already, largely because we think we’ve seen them on another show already. (No spoilers here!)

For a few details on the premiere, take a look below — it looks like we are going to see something relatively similar to what we had at the start of next season.

The 11 celebrity relatives vying to stake their own “claim to fame” and win the $100,000 prize are introduced. The first challenge is a talent show with a twist, determining who is at risk of the first elimination. Hosted by Kevin and Franklin Jonas.

Before we go any further here, let’s just go ahead and say that these people have a high bar to set with this challenge, especially if they are trying to top the madness brought by Tom Hanks’ niece at the start of last season. Good luck!

