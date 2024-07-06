Severance season 2 premiere date: A July 2024 update

With us now getting much deeper into July, there has to at least be a chance of a Severance season 2 premiere date … right? Well, there are reasons to be hopeful! This is a show that has been off the air a long time and yet, we know that production is done. All indications seem to suggest that more episodes could also be coming before too long. It was recently a part of an Apple TV+ sizzle reel, the sort of thing that always does feel like a step in the right direction.

So as we look a little bit more towards the rest of the month, are there reasons to be hopeful about a premiere date? A million percent yes.

Now, we still don’t want to do anything to suggest that 100% an announcement is coming this month, but the odds are still 100% there, especially if the plan ends up being to bring Adam Scott and the rest of the cast back in late September or October. This feels like a pretty optimal window for it, largely due to the fact that it would be able to air the entire season before the end of the year. There are two other major releases that the streaming service could have on deck in Shrinking and Silo, but at least two of them could air at the same time and we really would not be altogether surprised about that.

Now, what will the next chapter of Severance look like? There is intentionally a lot of mystery around that, but we do tend to think that a lot of it originates on the basis of whether or not Mark can really go back to having an Innie and Outie again. Can Lumon do anything at this point to turn the tide? It feels like a fair question to wonder.

