Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, July 6, 2024?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Just like we’ve said the past few weeks, this is a time we firmly need the show. Just think about all of the commentating it could be doing around this point!

However, this is where we do come bearing a little bit of the bad news: Saturday Night Live is still on its sudden break. We love the idea of a giant red button that you could press in the event of breaking news, but things are a lot more complicated than that when you’re producing a show like this. You have schedules to match and crews to assemble; sure, you can do a Weekend Update special here and there (like we’ve seen in the past), but that is more or less it.

For now, the plan remains for there to be new episodes again starting in September / October, which is going to mark the landmark 50th season of the show. We’re sure throughout that season there will be questions aplenty about the future, especially for longtime executive producer Lorne Michaels. Will he retire? Will Kenan Thompson continue, given that he is already the longest-tenured cast member of all time? With big milestones often do come questions about change.

However, we are personally of the belief that there should not necessarily be all that many changes so long as people involved with SNL still enjoy doing the show. After all, this is not the same era that it was 20-30 years ago where you leave and there are smash hit movies or shows available. This is one of the best jobs you can have. It is exhausting and time-consuming at times, but there may also be nothing quite like the rush you get participating in live sketches and hearing that audience reaction.

In other words, there’s no need to worry about the future for now; let’s just celebrate Saturday Night Live having the big anniversary when it comes back on the air.

What are you hoping for with Saturday Night Live as we prepare for season 50?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a ton of other updates ahead.

