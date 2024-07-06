P-Valley season 3 premiere date: A July 2024 update

With us now firmly into July 2024, is some good news on the horizon for P-Valley season 3? It is pretty darn easy to want it! As for whether or not we’ll get it, let’s just say that’s a completely different question.

After all, it feels like we’re all going to be collectively disappointed if we’re hoping for a return to The Pynk this month, or even much of the rest of the year. While work is actively being done behind the scenes on the Starz series, there is no premiere date decided as of yet, and it could be 2025 before it actually back. Even when all the episodes are filmed there is still post-production to do and beyond that, the network has had a habit as of late of taking a long time to release a lot of their completed shows.

If there is a way to tide yourselves over at the moment, it is clearly the Down in the Valley docuseries that they are currently in the process of airing. It explores some of the places that inspired the show and gives you a little more context to the fictionalized tales you see on-screen. Beyond just being compelling television in its own right, you can also argue that this is a pretty good reminder that Starz clearly still has a lot of faith in the future of this show.

No matter when it comes back, we imagine that there will be some gripping stories that bring a lot to the table — you will have moments of joy, moments of heartbreak, and of course some hard decisions. We know that the wait has been long, but we do tend to think the writers and producers will do whatever they can to make it all worthwhile.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding P-Valley, including what else lies ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to P-Valley season 3, no matter when it airs?

Give us some of your thoughts and hopes on the subject below! After you do just that, remember to also come back — that’s a great way to ensure you don’t miss anything more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







