Wednesday season 2 premiere date: A July 2024 update

With us now firmly into the month of July, is there anything more that can be said about Wednesday season 2?

The most important place to start here may very well be just a quick update on where things stand behind the scenes. After all, the cast and crew started off production this spring and presumably, they will be at it for most of the rest of the year. This is not a network TV show where each episode takes around 7-9 days a shoot; they are intricate and often take considerably longer. Think of it almost as shooting at least eight different mini-movies in terms of scale and budget!

For that very reason mapped out in the paragraph above, it does feel pretty unlikely that a Wednesday premiere date is going to be revealed this month. As a matter of fact, we’d argue that the odds are pretty low that we will be getting any sort of major news on the future of the show in general. Because Netflix announced a lot of new cast members back when production started, they may have spared themselves from doing a number of smaller, more individual announcements along the way.

At this point, we just hope that there is some sort of news on the Jenna Ortega series before the end of the year, whether it be pertaining to the state of production or some brand-new photos. Given that the series will likely not premiere until either late 2025 or early 2026, there’s a good chance we may not even know a premiere date this time next year. There is a real fear that goes along with making everyone wait so long to see the show back, but this is not a story that can be rushed. Also, remember that the industry strikes of last year (caused by the AMPTP taking their time on a fair deal) created a fair number of delays.

