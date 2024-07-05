Grantchester season 9 episode 4 promo: Is Alphy adjusted?

With Grantchester season 9 episode 4 poised to air this weekend on PBS, it makes sense for eyes to still be on Alphy. The new vicar made his grand introduction on this past installment and now, some other subject can be addressed. Take, for example, how he is adjusting to the community.

Is everything going to be picture-perfect for Rishi Nair’s character moving forward? Far from it. He will still be subject to the sort of racism that many at that time often encountered, just as there are also some who may simply struggle with moving on from Will. There are a wide range of reactions to him, and we imagine that this will continue.

What else will continue? Well, that is rather simple: What is happening in terms of mysteries in the community. If you head over to the link here now, you can see a preview for what’s coming that finds Alphy and Geordie front and center for another case! Remember that not only do they have to figure out what happened here, but they also need to still figure out more of their own relationship. A partnership takes time to figure out, and that’s going to be a big part of what is happening in the remaining episodes this season.

Now that we’ve spelled this out, can we just say how much we’re enjoying Alphy? He is bringing a lot of personality to the show already, and we will be curious to see not just how he works on cases, but also what plans he has for the community as a vicar. This has always be an integral part to the series, and it is certainly something that could be fun to see explored even more in the weeks ahead.

