Grantchester season 9 episode 4 spoilers: Alphy’s invitation

Next week on Grantchester season 9 episode 4, you will have a chance to learn more about Alphy. What does that mean here?

Well, the first thing that is worth noting here is that we have reached the halfway point of the season! By virtue of that, it is fair to carry the expectation that everything will start to intensify the rest of the way. In the process of that, though, there is also going to need to be more when it comes to character development! After all, Rishi Nair is still a newcomer to the series and because of this, there is so much that we still have to learn here from start to finish.

Below, you can check out the full Grantchester season 9 episode 4 synopsis with more news on what lies ahead:

Alphy is invited to a party at a country manor, where he hopes to raise funds for the ailing church. The evening’s frivolities are cut short when a body is found in the basement.

Obviously, the balancing act here is getting a chance to learn more about these characters while, at the same time, dealing with some dramatic cases. Alphy is in this instance, trying to just establish himself within the community. To have to deal with something like this now? Let’s just say that it is going to be a rather difficult challenge for him.

Of course, the setting itself feels already like something straight out of a game of Clue, where all of the major suspects in theory could be people who are at the manor. How do you find your way to work through some of this? Figuring that out could be a big part of the fun here. These sort of episodes are often the best here when you think about the audience getting involved and sharing theories all along the way.

What do you most want to see moving into Grantchester season 9 episode 4?

How do you think Alphy’s story will go here? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







